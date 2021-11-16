INDvsNZ: Dravid-Rohit duo begins new roles as India preps for home series

Chennai :

Ahead of the T20I series the coach-captain pair of Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma were seen here in Sawai Mansingh Stadium having their first practice session.





The BCCI on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter in which Dravid could be seen giving throwdowns to skipper Rohit.





India will play the first T20I on Wednesday in Jaipur followed by the second one in Ranchi on November 19 while the third and final T20I will be played on November 21 in Kolkata.





New roles 👌

New challenges 👊

New beginnings 👍



Energies were high yesterday on Day 1 at the office for #TeamIndia T20I captain @ImRo45 & Head Coach Rahul Dravid. #INDvNZ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2021









Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj.





New Zealand: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (captain). The match starts at 7 PM IST.







