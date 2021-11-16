Spain books its spot, Serbia stuns Portugal to qualify

Alvaro Morata came off the bench to strike a late winner as Spain qualified for next year’s FIFA World Cup Finals in Qatar by beating stubborn visitor Sweden 1-0 in a tense clash here on Sunday. Morata struck the winning goal in the 86th minute when he cleverly lifted the ball over Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen.
Meanwhile, Aleksandar Mitrovic emerged as his country’s hero with a 90th-minute goal, which gave Serbia a 2-1 qualifying win at Portugal on Sunday and a berth in the 32-nation tournament in Qatar.
RESULTS: Spain 1 (A Morata 86) bt Sweden 0; Portugal 1 (R Sanches 2) lost to Serbia 2 (D Tadic 33, A Mitrovic 90)
