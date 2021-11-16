ISL: Thapa appointed Chennaiyin FC captain

Chennai :

The 23-year-old Thapa has replaced Brazilian playmaker Rafael Crivellaro, who had led the club in the first half of the previous ISL edition before being sidelined with an injury.





Thapa, an India international, has been donning the Chennaiyin colours since 2016 and is set for a sixth successive season at the two-time ISL champion.





“Not much has changed for me after being appointed the captain. I have been here for six years now, so it is not hard to understand what the club wants. It wants to win and so do I. As a captain, there is added responsibility – to grow up a little bit faster,” Thapa was quoted as saying in a media release.





“I will still be a boy who loves football, but will ensure that the team stays together on and off the field. I will always protect my team and my players,” added Thapa. While the captain has been announced, CFC is yet to unveil its squad for ISL Season 8.