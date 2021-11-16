KL Rahul excited to work with Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma

Jaipur :

The T20 home series against New Zealand marks the start of a new era in Indian cricket after the disappointment of a pre-mature exit from the Men’s T20 World Cup.





With the next edition only 12 months away, Rahul said that the team management would soon take a call on what is the best template to follow in the shortest format.





“I have been very fortunate. I have known Dravid for a long time. As a youngster, I did pick his brains and try and understand the game better,” Rahul said referring to the new head coach, ahead of the first T20I on Wednesday.





The vice-captain also spoke briefly about Dravid’s vision for the team. “When it comes to coaching, I have played a couple of games with the India ‘A’ set-up. He is somebody who is big on setting a good team culture and creating an atmosphere where people are thriving. He was always a team man when he was playing and that is the kind of culture he wants to bring in here where everyone is putting the team ahead instead of personal goals.”





About Rohit, Rahul said that the former’s performances for the India team and IPL franchise say it all.





“We have all seen him in the IPL and his stats are there for everybody to see. He has a great understanding of the game and tactically, he is really good. And, that is why he has been able to achieve what he has as a leader. He will bring a lot of calm into the dressing room. The next few weeks will be exciting to know what kind of goals he has for the India team.” New Zealand team arrives





The New Zealand squad arrived in Jaipur on a chartered flight a day after losing the Men’s T20 World Cup final to Australia in Dubai. Since it is a bubble-to-bubble transfer, the Black Caps will not have to quarantine.