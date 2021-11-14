The mighty Aussies lift their maiden T20 World Cup

Warner came good when much needed. Image Courtesy: Twitter - @T20WorldCup

Chennai :

Australia has prevailed in the transtasman clash in the T20 World Cup finals, defeating New Zealand by eight wickets.





The men in yellow chased down 172 with seven balls to spare.





Losing skipper Aaron Finch early, the solid pair of Mitchell Marsh and David Warner ensured the victory. Marsh top scored, staying unbeaten on 77 and Warner scored an entertaining 53.





New Zealand's skipper Kane Williamson made a fine 85, taking the Kiwis to a decent 172 and made the team stay in the contest, but his efforts were letdown by his bowlers.





Scores in brief:





New Zealand - 172/4 (20 overs)

Kane Williamson - 85 (48)

Josh Hazlewood - 16/3 (4 overs)





Australia - 173/2 (18.5 overs)

Mitchell Marsh - 77* (49)

Trent Boult - 18/2 (4 overs)