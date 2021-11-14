TRANCE-TASMAN FINAL

Dubai :

Considering how New Zealand and Australia won their respective semi-final contests against fancied opponents in England and Pakistan respectively, one can expect another dramatic finish at the ‘Ring of Fire’. New Zealand has always been consistent in ICC events, but now has the self-belief of going all the way under Kane Williamson’s astute leadership.





Its opponent Australia, which has won a record five World Cup titles in 50-over cricket, has surprisingly not got its hands on the T20 showpiece. Fans of the finalists will have to work against their body clock to watch the game from their TV sets, with the summit clash starting well past midnight in both countries.





New Zealand, which has been the best bowling side of the competition, showed its batting class in the semi-finals against pre-tournament favourite England. Martin Guptill enjoys a good record against Australia in T20Is and his opening partner Daryl Mitchell heads into the final having played the innings of his life.





Skipper Williamson is due for a big score and would hope to rise to the occasion against Australia. Jimmy Neesham proved his value in the middle-order against England, but New Zealand will miss the services of Devon Conway, who punched his bat in frustration after getting dismissed in the previous outing and ended up hurting his right hand.





Tim Seifert is likely to replace him. The seasoned pace-bowling duo of Tim Southee and Trent Boult would be expected to keep Australian openers Aaron Finch and David Warner quiet in the powerplay overs.





Adam Milne has also done a good job as the third pacer while leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has been impressive in the middle overs. Meanwhile, captain Finch will look to add to his 251 runs against New Zealand, the most by an Aussie batter against the Kiwis. In his last two innings, veteran Warner showed that class is permanent, so trust him to fire in the all-important decider.





More is expected from Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith, who are yet to make a big impact in the tournament. Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade pulling off a remarkable chase against Pakistan makes the Australians better prepared for another close finish.





Leg-spinner Adam Zampa would be keen to deliver in the middle overs once again while Maxwell can chip in with his off spin. The pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood would look to come out all guns blazing.



