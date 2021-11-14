Jayawardena, Pollock, Brittin in Hall of Fame

Dubai :

The trio will be formally inducted by fellow ICC Hall of Famer, Sir Clive Lloyd, before the start of the final between New Zealand and Australia at the Dubai International Stadium. The ICC Hall of Fame recognises the achievements of the legends of the game from cricket’s long and illustrious history. As many as 106 players have been inducted since its launch in 2009, with Jayawardena, Pollock and the late Brittin being the latest inductees.



