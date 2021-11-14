I got Khel Ratna due to my longevity, says Chhetri

New Delhi :

“One of the primary reasons why I got the Khel Ratna award is because I have been playing for 19 years. I want to thank each one of the masseurs, physios and doctors. You superstars have been the main reason why I could be on the pitch. There have been so many times when I thought I couldn’t, but you guys made it possible for me,” Chhetri said in a statement issued by All India Football Federation. He also thanked all the clubs he played for, his teammates, the fans and his family.



