Brazil beats Colombia, seals Qatar 2022 berth

Published: Nov 13,202112:37 AM

Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier here on Thursday to become the first South American team to make it to Qatar 2022.

Brazil players celebrate after netting the winning goal against Colombia
Sao Paulo:
Lucas Paqueta got the vital goal 72 minutes into the match with a shot that Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina got a hand to but could not stop. Following the result, Brazil tops the 10-team South American group with 34 points from 12 matches. The top-four nations qualify automatically for the Qatar World Cup next year and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional play-off.

The match was a feisty one with neither side imposing themselves, producing as many as 44 fouls and seven yellow cards. It took a moment of magic from Paqueta to decide the game, when he received a pass from Neymar and fired home from just inside the box. The result put Brazil, which has won 11 of its 12 matches so far, in an unassailable position.

RESULT: Brazil 1 (L Paqueta 72) bt Colombia 0

Germany crushes Liechtenstein

A makeshift Germany team crushed 10-man Liechtenstein 9-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Wolfsburg on Thursday as Hansi Flick recorded the best-ever start for a German coach with his sixth win in as many games in charge. It is to be remembered that Germany has already sealed its spot at the Qatar WC 2022.

RESULTS: Germany 9 (I Gundogan 11(P), D Kaufmann 20(OG), L Sane 22 & 49, M Reus 23, T Muller 76 & 86, R Baku 80, M Goppel 89(OG)) bt Liechtenstein 0; Greece 0 lost to Spain 1 (P Sarabia 26(P)); Ireland 0 drew with Portugal 0; Malta 1 (M Brozovic 31(OG)) lost to Croatia 7 (I Perisic 6, D Caleta-Car 22, M Pasalic 39, L Modric 45+1, L Majer 47 & 64, A Kramaric 53)

