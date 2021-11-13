T20 WC final: Menon named third umpire

The final, scheduled to be hosted here on Sunday, will be overseen by match referee Ranjan Madugalle of Sri Lanka.
Dubai: South Africa’s Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough of England were on Friday appointed as the on-field umpires for the Men’s T20 World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia while India’s Nitin Menon will act as the TV umpire. The final, scheduled to be hosted here on Sunday, will be overseen by match referee Ranjan Madugalle of Sri Lanka. “Umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough will assume on-field duties in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 to be played between Australia and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday,” the ICC said in a statement. Menon, who is the only Indian umpire in the ICC elite panel, will be the third umpire while former Sri Lanka spinner Kumar Dharmasena will be the fourth umpire.
