Australia in Final - Finch-led team sets up title decider with NZ following 5-wicket win over Pakistan

Matthew Wade was at his aggressive best at the end. He made an unbeaten 41

Dubai :

Opener Mohammad Rizwan (67 off 52 balls, 3 fours, 4 sixes) struck his third half-century of the tournament before Fakhar Zaman roared back to form with a 32-ball unbeaten 55 (3 fours, 4 sixes) to propel Pakistan to 176 for four, after being sent into bat.





Pakistan was on course to maintain its unbeaten run in the competition with Australia needing 62 off the last 30 balls. But, Wade (41 not out off 17 balls, 2 fours, 4 sixes) and Marcus Stoinis (40 not out off 31 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes) shared a match-winning 81-run stand for the unbroken sixth wicket to pull off a memorable win.





In the end, Australia, which is yet to win a T20 World Cup title, got home with an over to spare. It will meet New Zealand in the final here on Sunday. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan produced an admirable performance, taking four wickets for 26 runs off four overs, but the brilliance of Wade and Stoinis turned the game around on its head.





Australia was kept in the chase by David Warner (49 off 30 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes), who shared a 51-run stand Mitchell Marsh (28 off 22 balls), after skipper Aaron Finch was trapped lbw in another sensational first over bowled by Shaheen Afridi (1/35).





With Pakistan on top, Warner chose to counter attack and was successful in his endeavour, taking Australia to 52 for one in the powerplay. He smashed three sixes, including one off Mohammad Hafeez off a delivery that bounced twice before reaching his bat.





With Australia reaching 89 for three in 10 overs, the game was very much in the balance. However, Warner fell after the drinks break, caught behind off Shadab, but the TV replays suggested that he had not nicked it. The opener thought he had and chose not to review it.





Earlier, Rizwan and Babar (39 off 34 balls) shared a 71-run stand before Zaman ended the innings on a high with his unbeaten knock. The last five overs yielded 59 runs for Pakistan. Pakistan enjoyed its best powerplay of the tournament, racing to 47 for no loss in six overs after Australia put it into bat.





Zaman finished the innings on an exhilarating note, depositing Mitchell Starc for two massive sixes to take the team past 170.





BRIEF SCORES: Pakistan 176/4 in 20 overs (Md Rizwan 67, F Zaman 55*, M Starc 2/38) lost to Australia 177/5 in 19 overs (D Warner 49, M Wade 41*, M Stoinis 40*, Shadab 4/26)



