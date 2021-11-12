Couldn’t remember what was going on, says NZ hero Mitchell

Abu Dhabi :

Player-of-the-Match Mitchell blazed his away to an unbeaten 72 off 47 balls to play a pivotal role in the five-wicket victory, which seemed unlikely before a flurry of sixes from Jimmy Neesham. Needing 20 runs off 12 deliveries, Mitchell finished the job with an over to spare with two sixes and a four in the penultimate over. “It was a bit of a whirl at the end there. I couldn’t remember what was going on, but I am happy I got the job done,” Mitchell said.





“It was a challenging surface, with the new ball, and it was two-paced. The way (Devon) Conway set the platform and Neesh hit a few out of the ground was amazing. We knew one or two good overs would do it, and we got the momentum back, thanks to Neesham’s hitting.





“With what is going on around the world right now, it is amazing that my old man (his father) travelled half way around the world to watch me play. So, this is a proud moment.” In the chase, the left-handed Conway made an invaluable 46 off 38 balls and played a key part in keeping the Kiwis in the game alongside Mitchell.



