Rohit to miss NZ Tests, Kohli opts out of 1st match

New Delhi :

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is expected to lead the side in the first Test in Kanpur as Kohli has extended his break after opting out of the three-match T20I series. The squad for the Test assignment has been finalised after a meeting of the selection committee on Thursday, but a formal announcement is awaited.





Other bigwigs who could sit out both Tests, to be held in Kanpur and Mumbai, are wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, as well as the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Rohit will take his break after leading the team in the T20Is, with the Test series scheduled to start on November 25 in Kanpur.





Kohli will be back for the second fixture in Mumbai, which is set to begin on December 3. The rest of the squad will comprise Test regulars like Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal among others.





New support staff named





Paras Mhambrey will join the team as the new bowling coach, replacing Bharat Arun. Vikram Rathour has been retained as the batting coach after he reapplied for the position, while T Dilip is the new fielding coach.





Head coach Rahul Dravid, it is learnt, wanted Abhay Sharma to be the fielding coach but the Cricket Advisory Committee has gone with Dilip, who had travelled with the India team for the July tour of Sri Lanka.



