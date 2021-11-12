Jaipur T20I: No restriction on crowd attendance

New Delhi :

Those who are not jabbed will have to carry a valid COVID-19 negative test report, which should not be older than 48 hours from the start of the match. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium, which has a capacity of 25,000, will host an international game after eight years.





“As per the current state guidelines, we can have a full crowd. You need to be vaccinated with one dose or you need carry a negative test report that will be checked at the entrance,” Rajasthan Cricket Association secretary Mahendra Sharma told PTI.





Sharma also said that only spectators with masks would be allowed to enter the venue. The India-NZ T20I match will be the first international game in India with no restrictions in the COVID era.



