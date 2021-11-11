Badminton tourney in Chennai next month

Chennai :

The opening tournament is scheduled to run from December 16 to 22 and will be followed by another Level 3 event in Hyderabad, which will be hosted between December 24 and 30. The last date of entry for the season opener is November 24.





Both competitions carry a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh each and are a part of the Badminton Association of India’s (BAI) new domestic format, which was approved but could not be implemented earlier due to the pandemic.





Under the new format, the senior ranking events have been classified into three – Level 3 Series (6 in a year), Level 2 Super Series (4 in a year), and Level 1 Premier Super Series (2 in a year).



