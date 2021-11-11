Virat Kohli thanks outgoing India support staff

New Delhi :

While India failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE, the Shastri-Kohli duo along with bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar were a part of a set-up that won two historic Test series in Australia.





The side is leading 2-1 in the five-match Test series in England, which is set to be completed next year. The departure of Shastri and Co. marks the end of an era in Indian cricket.





“Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we’ve had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history,” Kohli, has given up T20 captaincy, wrote on his Twitter page. “Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time,” added Kohli.