For an amazing journey as team, Kohli thanks outgoing support staff

India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday thanked the team's outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri and other members of the support staff, whose tenure ended at the T20 World Cup, lauding them for their contribution in preparing a formidable outfit.
Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history. Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time ⭐🤝 pic.twitter.com/42hx4Q7cfq— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 10, 2021
