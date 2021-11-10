Twitterati seeks justice for Sanju Samson after BCCI release Team India list

Chennai :

The cricket body's top selection committee announced Team India for the forthcoming T20 series against New Zealand on Tuesday. Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson was again not named while Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel were included in the 16-man squad.





After Sanju's outstanding performance, fans thought that he would be given an opportunity in the forthcoming T20 series against New Zealand, but that did not happen. To express their disappointment, netizens began trending #JusticeForSanjuSamson on Twitter as soon as the BCCI named the team.





Sanju Samson scored 484 runs in 14 matches of IPL 2021, which included a century and two half-centuries. He was at number six among the highest run-scorers in the last season of IPL.





Fans also took their time to congratulate Venkatesh Iyer, who was selected for the first time in Team India. Venkatesh was a standout performer for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021.





The Indian squad for the T20I series against New Zealand is as follows:

Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar , Harshal Patel and Mohammad Siraj.









SANJU SAMSON DESERVES HIS PLACE IN INDIAN TEAM



▫️484 Runs In IPL 2021

▫️ In SMAT - 54*(43),45*(20),6(7),14(16),51*(27)



He is performing constantly still not getting any chance? The way u have backed Rishabh, why @BCCI

