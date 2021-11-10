Twitterati seeks justice for Sanju Samson after BCCI release Team India list

Netizens were upset soon after the BCCI's released the list of players for the upcoming series and Sanju Samson's name was missed out in the team to be led by Rohit Sharma.
Kumar Sangakara could recognize but when will BCCI recognize Sanju Samson
SANJU SAMSON DESERVES HIS PLACE IN INDIAN TEAM
▫️484 Runs In IPL 2021
▫️ In SMAT - 54*(43),45*(20),6(7),14(16),51*(27)
He is performing constantly still not getting any chance? The way u have backed Rishabh, why @BCCI
Is unable to back sanju
You had to feel for him
Had been in super form in both IPL and Syed mushtaq ali
He is the lone warrior of his both teams in batting order
He is the lone warrior of his both teams in batting order

Still he isn't picked in the team even when bcci rested senior players
