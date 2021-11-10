England up for Keywi Clash - In-form Morgan-led side faces ever-consistent New Zealand in first semi-final

Abu Dhabi :

Eoin Morgan-led England was the pre-tournament favourite and played like one for the majority of the Super 12 stage. However, its loss in the final group game to South Africa showed that it was not an invincible outfit.





The absence of Jason Roy, who suffered a calf injury against the Proteas, is a big blow to the team heading into the match. Roy and Jos Buttler made arguably the most destructive opening pairing of the tournament.





With Roy ruled out of the World Cup, there is a strong possibility that Jonny Bairstow could be promoted to bat alongside Buttler. Sam Billings is likely to come into the team and bat in the middle-order. A big positive is that most of the English batters have spent valuable time in the middle going into the knockout game.





However, concerns have emerged in the bowling department after Tymal Mills was ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury.





Mark Wood, who has the pace but not the variations of Mills, was the most expensive bowler against South Africa.





The role of spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid will be massive as they will aim to provide the wickets in the powerplay and middle overs. Players will also have the 2019 ODI World Cup final at the back of their minds, where both teams could only be separated by a boundary count rule. Since then, New Zealand has displayed that it is not only a very consistent team in ICC events but also a side which can go all the way with its triumph in the World Test Championship final.





The “nice guys” of world cricket look good to finish first in this competition too. New Zealand has been arguably the best bowling unit in the tournament, restricting the likes of India to 110.





The seasoned new ball duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee has been very hard to put away as they both have been immaculate with their line and lengths.





Lockie Ferguson’s unavailability could have easily disturbed its plans but Adam Milne has proved to an able replacement. Both the spinners, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner, too have been impressive. Sodhi has provided wickets in the middle overs, which has not allowed the opposition to break free.





New Zealand’s batters, including skipper Kane Williamson, have also made an impact at the showpiece event.



