Indian GM Erigaisi impresses in chess Blitz event

Riga :

The 18-year-old Erigaisi started in a brilliant manner and won all of his first nine games before slipping up. He gained over 107.2 blitz rating points to enter the world top 30 at 2723 Elo with his performance in the tournament late on Monday. The Indian GM scored 9.5 points out of 10 games. However, towards the final rounds, it was Ukrainian GM Kirill Shevchenko who took the spotlight, delivering a 2-0 blow to Erigaisi in their direct duel.





Erigaisi finished on 13.5 points to take the third prize on the basis of the tie-break score.



