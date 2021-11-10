Vijay Shankar pleased with Tamil Nadu’s qualification

Chennai :

Both Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra were locked at 16 points (4 wins and 1 loss) each at the conclusion of the group stage, but the defending champion punched a direct ticket to the last-eight phase, thanks to its 1-0 head-to-head record over Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men in Round 1. Having finished a close second in the group, Maharashtra will take the pre-quarterfinal route, where it is set to meet Vidarbha in New Delhi on November 16.





“It was a tough group. The 8:30 am start of some matches made it tougher. The boys fought very well and rose to the challenge in a crucial match against Punjab. In a must-win game, they performed so well,” Venkataramana told DT Next from Lucknow after clinching qualification to the knockouts.





“We played really well overall. Most importantly, everyone in the team contributed. It was not as if one player had an extraordinary campaign in the group phase. All of them did well,” said Vijay Shankar. Electing to bat in the all-or-nothing fixture for both teams, Punjab posted a decent total of 145 for 6 on the scorecard. Gurkeerat Singh Mann (43 not out off 30 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes) and opener Shubman Gill (34 off 30 balls, 5 fours) put up a fight, on a day when Tamil Nadu pacer Sandeep Warrier (4-0-20-2) marked his return to the eleven with a miserly spell.





In spite of losing two wickets inside the powerplay, Tamil Nadu cruised past the finish line with 17 balls remaining in its kitty. Skipper Vijay Shankar (59 not out off 40 balls, 3 fours, 4 sixes) and his deputy Narayan Jagadeesan (67 off 47 balls, 6 fours, 3 sixes) were the chief architects of the victory. “It was a do-or-die game for us. The way we accepted the pressure and played against Punjab was outstanding. Credit to the entire unit for that. Also, I am satisfied with my knock,” added Vijay Shankar. Chief coach Venkataramana showered the all-rounder with praise.





“Vijay Shankar is in great nick. He has been hitting the ball well. Hope he continues in the same way for the rest of the season,” said Venkataramana. The Tamil Nadu team will travel to New Delhi on Wednesday for its quarter-final commitment on November 18.





Brief scores: Punjab 145/6 in 20 overs (Gurkeerat 43*, S Warrier 2/20) lost to Tamil Nadu 148/3 in 17.1 overs (N Jagadeesan 67, Vijay Shankar 59*)



