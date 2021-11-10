Rohit to lead in NZ T20Is, Kohli rested

New Delhi :

The new-look team has IPL 2021’s highest run-getter Ruturaj Gaikwad and top wicket-taker Harshal Patel in the squad of 16 along with Venkatesh Iyer, who is seen as a potential all-round replacement for the injury-ravaged Hardik Pandya.





Pandya has been dropped from the squad after failing to make an impact during the T20 World Cup. Ruturaj has already played for India in the Sri Lanka series. Senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal got his place in the squad back while Mohammed Siraj, who has played a few T20Is in the past, is also in the mix. Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar, who were in the T20 World Cup reserves, are now in the main squad.





Rohit’s appointment was a formality and KL Rahul will be his new deputy in shortest format. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as well as Ravindra Jadeja have also been given much-needed rest for the short series. However, Pandya, who didn’t provide an honest picture of his fitness status, has been dropped.





INDIA’S T20I SQUAD: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj



