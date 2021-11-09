Rohit to lead India in T20 series against NZ, Rahul named deputy

Opener Rohit Sharma will succeed Virat Kohli as India's Twenty20 captain when they take on New Zealand in a three-match Twenty20 series at home this month as the country's cricket board (BCCI) announced a 16-man squad on Tuesday. Fellow opener KL Rahul has been named Rohit's deputy.
NEWS - India's squad for T20Is against New Zealand & India 'A' squad for South Africa tour announced.
@ImRo45 named the T20I Captain for India.
