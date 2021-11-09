Cricket-Australia's Maxwell may miss Pakistan tour for long-delayed wedding

Sydney :

Maxwell and pharmacist Vini Raman were engaged in March 2020 but have had to reschedule their wedding several times due to COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions. The 33-year-old would be among the first picked for Australia's limited overs matches against Pakistan between March 29-April 5, which follow a three-test series in the South Asian nation.





"I think it’s great that we’ve got a tour to go back there. I think I saw it was 1998 the last time we went there," he told reporters on Tuesday. "Whether I’m going there or not might probably hinge on my fiancee because my wedding is supposed to be on during that time. So I’m probably not quite the right person to ask that question."





Asked whether his fiancee might consider moving the wedding again, Maxwell said: "Not a chance. We've already moved it a couple of times so I think this is it." Australia meet Pakistan in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday as they bid for their first title in the global tournament.





While he had been in top form during the Indian Premier League, Maxwell has not had the kind of destructive innings with the bat in the World Cup that Australian fans have craved. He was, however, starved for chance in the last two matches, finishing unbeaten without scoring in both the wins against Bangladesh and West Indies.





"I'm not sure if you've noticed but I've got two not outs back-to-back which is pretty rare in my career," he said with a laugh. "It means the top order is going really well if I'm not spending that much time out there.





"I've been in a really good head-space so hopefully (I'm) not required again or hopefully required for another zero not out and just stay at the other end."