Players mentally and physically drained: Shastri

Dubai :

When commentator Ian Bishop asked on ‘Star Sports’ about the takeaways from the poor campaign, Shastri said: “All I can think first of is rest. I am mentally drained, but I expect that at my age. But, these guys are physically and mentally drained. Six months in a bubble...What we would have ideally liked was a bigger gap between the IPL and the T20 World Cup... (because) when the big games come, when pressure hits you, you are not that switched on as you should be.”





Shastri said that he doesn’t want to cite excuses, but added that the team was not in the best shape to try and win games. “It is not an excuse. We take defeat and we are not scared of losing. In trying to win, you will lose a game. But here, we didn’t try to win because that X-factor was missing,” explained Shastri.





Captain Kohli hints at his T20 successor





India captain Virat Kohli all but confirmed Rohit Sharma as his successor for the national T20 captaincy, saying that the opener has been “overseeing things for a while now”. Rohit is tipped to take over India’s T20 leadership from the three-match series against New Zealand at home.





“I have been immensely proud of how the team has played. Now, I think it is time for the next lot to take this team forward. Obviously, Rohit is here and he has been overseeing things for a while now,” Kohli said. “I was given the opportunity and I tried to do my best. But, it is also time to create some space and move forward,” added Kohli.



