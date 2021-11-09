Roy out, Vince replaces him in England squad

Dubai :

Explosive England opener Jason Roy has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup with a calf injury and James Vince has been drafted into the squad as his replacement. Roy sustained a calf injury during England’s defeat to South Africa in its final Super 12 Group 1 match in Sharjah on Saturday. Roy looked to be in a lot of pain and could not walk back to the dressing room on his own. He was seen on crutches after the game. “I am gutted to be ruled out of the World Cup. It is a bitter pill to swallow,” said Roy in a statement. “I will be staying on to support the boys, and hopefully, we can go all the way and lift that trophy. The rehab has already started, and even though I have torn my calf, I am going to give myself the best chance of being ready for the T20 tour of the Caribbean at the start of next year,” added Roy.



