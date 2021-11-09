Verstappen extends lead with dominant win in Mexico

Mexico City :

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen (1:38:39.086) celebrated a dominant win in the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday to surge 19 points clear of Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One championship with four races remaining. Hamilton (+16.555 seconds) was second for Mercedes, holding off Red Bull’s Sergio Perez (+17.752 seconds), who became the first Mexican to stand on his home podium at a jubilant Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Following the race, Red Bull closed the gap on Mercedes in the constructors’ standings to one point. “It is still a long way to go, but it is of course looking good. But also, it can turn around very quickly,” said Verstappen, 24, of his big step forward in the championship battle. Verstappen seized the lead into the first corner from third on the grid, after going three abreast with the two Mercedes. The Dutchman gave Hamilton no chance to hit back in the race once an initial safety car period was out of the way.



