Harbhajan Singh names his all-time T20 XI, leaves Kohli, Yuvaraj

Chennai :

Senior India cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday took to Twitter to name his all-time XI in the shortest format. The team consisted 4 players from West Indies, three Indians and one each from England, South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka. Harbhajan also picked Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the captain of the team.





Despite having an outstanding record in the format, India captain Virat Kohli was also unable to secure a spot in his team.





In a video shared by Sportskeeda on YouTube, the veteran picked Rohit Sharma and West Indies Chris Gayle as openers, followed by England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler and former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson. At no 5 South African player AB de Villiers, followed by former India captain MS Dhoni. West Indies duo of Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard is I at next. The team includes only one spinner in Sunil Narine and added two yorker specialists Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga and India’s Jasprit Bumrah.









Guys, since the T20 flavour is on, I have given my All-time T20 XI on @Sportskeeda. Can your team beat mine? Share your team with me on sportskeeda pic.twitter.com/qf784RghSv — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 7, 2021





Harbhajan Singh's all-time T20 XI: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Jos Buttler, Shane Watson, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (c &wk), Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.



