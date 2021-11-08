T20 WC: Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik has 'self-obsession' of seeing himself fit

Sharja :

The veteran batter, 39, struggled badly for form in the Caribbean Premier League and missed out on Misbah-ul-Haq's initial selection for the tournament.





But Malik managed to work his way back into contention and his brutal 18-ball fifty in Pakistan's 72-run win over Scotland was the ultimate statement of intent. "I was playing on the Caribbean Premier League when they have announced the first team, and my name was not there," he said in the post-match press conference on Sunday.





"Of course I felt bad. I was very disappointed. But I've seen a lot of the teams where my name was not there, so of course when you're not part of the World Cup team, then it hurts. But as a professional cricketer or as a professional athlete your goal is to talk to yourself and somehow come out from that frustration." "I had the opportunity because I was playing in the Caribbean Premier League, and then I've come back, I played a domestic tournament because I still enjoy going to the ground, and that's what keeps me going."





Shoaib hit six sixes in what was Pakistan's fastest-ever T20I fifty and the eighth quickest of all time. It helped his side post 189 which was enough for victory, seeing them top Group 2 and set up a semi-final clash with Australia. Despite the length of his service in the international game, having made his debut in 1999, Shoaib remains one of the fittest members of his squad. It's clear that sheer vanity plays a part in him having maintained such high physical standards.





"Well, to be honest, I would say I have self-obsession of seeing myself fit when I look at it in the mirror," he said. "Most importantly I'm still enjoying playing cricket, and it's helping, as well, end of the day towards the team. I guess if you want to stay fit, then you've got to train every day, and that's what I have been doing. I'm not sure about playing a year more or two more years. Right now I'm middle of a very important thing and not thinking about all that," he added.



