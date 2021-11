Pakistan opt to bat against Scotland in last group match

Sharja :

Pakistan are fielding an unchanged side while Scotland made two changes to the playing XI for the Group 2 game.





Teams: Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.





Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (w), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal.