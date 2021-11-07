TN’s Mareeswaran named in core probable group

Chennai :

All players who have been named in the core probable group by Hockey India will report to head coach Graham Reid and assistant coach BJ Kariappa for the preparatory camp that is set to begin on Sunday at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium. The versatile Mareeswaran, who comes from humble beginnings, hails from Kovilpatti and had learnt his art at the Sports Hostel of Excellence. With the quadrennial event less than 20 days away, Mareeswaran, who represents the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in state-level competitions, would look to impress at the camp and make it to the final squad. At the Junior World Cup, host and defending champion India has been pitted alongside Canada, France and Poland in Pool B.