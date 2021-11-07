TN women’s team ends campaign with win over Uttarakhand

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu ended its campaign with two victories and three losses. Opting to field after winning the toss on Saturday, Tamil Nadu restricted Uttarakhand to 202 for nine, courtesy of Niranjana’s excellent spell that read 10-0-37-6.





Jyoti Giri (55 off 96 balls, 4 fours) and skipper Anju Tomar (66 off 85 balls, 7 fours) struck half-centuries and shared a 112-run partnership for the second wicket, which helped Uttarakhand post a respectable total.





Chasing 203 for a win, Tamil Nadu got past the finish line with 57 balls to spare. The experienced Thirushkamini smashed her second successive century in the competition while S Anusha (58 not out off 66 balls, 10 fours) hit an unbeaten fifty. The duo stitched a match-winning 107 runs off 18.4 overs for the unbroken fifth-wicket stand.





BRIEF SCORES: Uttarakhand 202/9 in 50 overs (Jyoti Giri 55, Anju Tomar 66, Safina Aziz 27*, N Niranjana 6/37) lost to Tamil Nadu 203/4 in 40.3 overs (MD Thirushkamini 101*, S Anusha 58*, Sarika Koli 3/22)