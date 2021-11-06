South Africa beat England by 10 runs but miss out on semifinal spot

Rabada's hattrick turned the game around in favour of the proteas. Image: Twitter - @@T20WorldCup

Abu Dhabi :

Sent into bat, Rassie van der Dussen struck an unbeaten 94 off 60 balls, while Aiden Markram made 52 not out off 25 deliveries to guide South Africa to the commanding 189 for two.





Quinton de Kock scored 27-ball 34.





South Africa then needed to restrict England to 131 to seal their semifinal spot ahead of Australia but failed as the Eoin Morgan-led side finished at 179 for eight. Brief Scores: South Africa: 189 for 2 in 20 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 94 not out, Aiden Markram 52 not out; Moeen Ali 1/27).





England: 179 for 8 in 20 overs (Dawid Malan 33, Liam Livingstone 28; Kagiso Rabada 3/48).