T20 WC: West Indies set Australia 158-run target

Abu Dhabi :

Already out of semifinals race, defending champions West Indies were propelled by skipper Kieron Pollard, who smashed 44 runs off 31 balls.





Useful contributions from Evin Lewis (29), Shimron Hetmyer (27) and Andre Russell (18 not out off 7) also helped the Caribbean side in posting a decent total.





Pacer Josh Hazlewood took four wickets for 39 runs, his second best figures in T20Is. Brief Scores: West Indies: 157 for 7 in 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 44, Evin Lewis 29, Shimron Hetmyer 27; Josh Hazlewood 4/39).