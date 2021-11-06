Sat, Nov 06, 2021

Team India celebrates Kohli's birthday post victory over Scotland

Published: Nov 06,202111:39 AM by DT Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Soon after its victory over Scotland, Team India celebrated its captain Virat Kohli's birthday in a dressing room in Dubai.

Screengrab of the video (Source: BCCI)
Screengrab of the video (Source: BCCI)
Chennai:
In the video, Dhoni was seen leading the celebrations, even reminding Kohli to blow the birthday candles after he cut the cake. "Cake, laughs and a win! #TeamIndia brings in captain @imVkohli's birthday after their superb victory in Dubai," BCCI tweeted along with the video.

Kohli turned 33 on Friday and got his birthday present as India registered a dominant victory.

India showed their class and might with an all-round effort as they pulverised Scotland by eight wickets in a Super 12 game on Friday, ensuring that they live to fight another day in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Friday.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations