Senior Women One-Day: TN women’s team posts first win

Chennai :

Opener MD Thirushkamini (102 not out off 113 balls, 17 fours, 1 six) struck a century as Tamil Nadu registered its first win of the Senior Women One-Day tournament on Thursday – a 6-wicket victory over Chandigarh in an Elite Group B Round 4 fixture at the Azam Campus in Pune. Tamil Nadu had lost its opening three group matches. Chasing 188 for a positive result on Thursday, Tamil Nadu got the job done in just 38.1 overs, courtesy of fine efforts from opening batters Thirushkamini and N Niranjana (64 off 74 balls, 10 fours, 1 six). The duo put on 136 runs off 157 deliveries for the first wicket. In the first essay, Tamil Nadu had restricted Chandigarh to 187 for eight off its stipulated 50 overs.





BRIEF SCORES: Chandigarh 187/8 in 50 overs (Palak Rana 41, Rajni Devi 28*, Shivangi Yadav 28, KN Ramyashri 3/33, S Anusha 2/27, KB Vamsi 2/27) lost to Tamil Nadu 193/4 in 38.1 overs (N Niranjana 64, MD Thirushkamini 102*, Parul Saini 3/35)