Third SA-India Test moved to Cape Town

Johannesburg :

Johannesburg was scheduled to host both the series opener (starting December 17) and the third Test (January 3-7), while Centurion is set to host the Boxing Day Test from December 26. However, CSA announced the change in venue for the third Test but did not specify the reason for the move. During the tour of South Africa, India will also play three ODIs and four T20 International matches. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia on Friday confirmed that the planned men’s Test against Afghanistan, which was scheduled to be held in Hobart later this month, has been postponed.



