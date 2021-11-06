SMAT: Tamil Nadu makes it 2 wins in a row

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu had defeated Maharashtra by 12 runs in its tournament opener at the same venue on Thursday. In the second passage of the match on Friday, Odisha fell agonisingly short of its 166-run target, managing 164 for six. Tamil Nadu ended up earning all four points from the game, but had luck on its side.





In the final over which was bowled by left-arm pacer Thangarasu Natarajan – who eventually defended 13 runs – the umpires made a blunder that cost Odisha dear. Murugan Ashwin, who was positioned at long-off, tried to prevent a boundary off the fourth delivery, but failed in his pursuit. However, the on-field umpires signalled only two runs although replays showed that the ball had touched the rope.





No.3 batter Subhransu Senapati (67 off 47 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes) and all-rounder Abhishek Raut (38 not out off 21 balls, 4 fours, 1 six), in at No.6, helped Odisha inch closer to its target. Natarajan (2/38) was the chief contributor for Tamil Nadu, picking up two wickets, including the prized scalp of Subhransu.





Earlier, Tamil Nadu, which was invited to bat, posted 165 for five on the board. Baba Aparajith (44 not out off 28 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes), M Mohammed (27 not out off 12 balls, 1 four, 2 sixes) and stand-in skipper Narayan Jagadeesan (37 off 38 balls, 2 fours) helped Tamil Nadu post a challenging total. Spinner Abhishek (3/30) was the destroyer-in-chief.





Tamil Nadu head coach M Venkataramana said that regular captain Vijay Shankar missed the clash owing to a niggle. “We are just trying to protect him so that he comes back stronger, for the crucial matches. We will take a call on his availability (on Saturday),” Venkataramana told DT Next.





Tamil Nadu will next take on Puducherry in a Round 3 encounter at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.