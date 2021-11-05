India win toss, opt to bowl against Scotland

Dubai :

India have brought back spinner Varun Chakravarthy by dropping all-rounder Shardul Thakur.





India with just one and two losses, need to win this contest by a big margin to boost their Net-run-Rate.





Scotland are unchanged. Teams: Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (C), George Munsey, Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans and Bradley Wheal.





India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.