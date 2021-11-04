Thu, Nov 04, 2021

T2O WC: West Indies opt to field against Sri Lanka

Published: Nov 04,202107:25 PM by PTI

West Indies won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in their Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@T20WorldCup
Abu Dhabi: While West Indies are playing the same eleven from their last game, Sri Lanka included left-arm seamer Binura Fernando in place of Lahiru Kumara. Teams Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.

