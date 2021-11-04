Tamil Nadu women’s team goes down to Railways

Chennai :

Batting first after winning the toss, Tamil Nadu was bowled out for a paltry 111, with none of its players managing a 40+ score. Spinner D Hemalatha (4/19) and Meghna Singh (3/23) were the best bowlers in the first essay for Railways, which later chased down its target in just 21.5 overs. Sneh Rana (61 not out off 48 balls, 11 fours, 1 six) was the top-scorer for the winning team.





BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 111 in 44.2 overs (MD Thirushkamini 38, S Anusha 25, D Hemalatha 4/19, Meghna Singh 3/23, Swagatika Rath 2/13) lost to Railways 117/2 in 21.5 overs (Sneh Rana 61*, KN Ramyashri 2/33)