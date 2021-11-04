Varun out with calf muscle injury

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was ruled out of India’s T20 World Cup fixture against Afghanistan here on Wednesday owing to a calf injury.
Abu Dhabi:
“Varun Chakravarthy has a left calf issue. He was not available for selection for this game,” a BCCI media statement said. Varun failed to get a wicket in the team’s first two matches. Meanwhile, England pacer Tymal Mills was on Wednesday ruled out of the remainder of the showpiece due to a right thigh strain and replaced by Reece Topley.
