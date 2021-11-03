Off the mark: India beats Afghanistan, posts its first win of T20 WC

Abu Dhabi :

The Virat Kohli-led India (2 points) thus opened its tally in Super 12 Group 2, having lost its opening two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. With the result, India kept alive its slim hopes of qualifying for the semi-final stage.





Invited to bat first after losing the toss, India posted a mammoth 210 for two – the highest score in this edition – on the board. The 2007 T20 World Cup champion rode on half-centuries from openers Rohit Sharma (74 off 47 balls, 8 fours, 3 sixes) and KL Rahul (69 off 48 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes), with Hardik Pandya (35 not out off 13 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) and Rishabh Pant (27 not out off 13 balls, 1 four, 3 sixes) using their big blade to full effect.





Chasing a challenging 211 for its third victory in the T20 competition, Afghanistan could muster only 144 for seven. Skipper Mohammad Nabi (35 off 32 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) and No.7 Karim Janat (42 not out off 22 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes) were the only Afghanistan batters to cross the 20-run mark.





Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, making a comeback into the white-ball set-up after a period of four years, impressed with a spell that read 4-0-14-2. The 35-year-old ace sent Gulbadin Naib (18) and Najibullah Zadran (11) back to the pavilion. Pacer Mohammed Shami (3/32) was the chief contributor with the ball, picking up three wickets.





In the first passage, Rohit brought his carefree elegance to the table while Rahul was classy as ever in India’s imposing total of 210 for two. While they would still have to bear the criticism of having flattered to deceive against Pakistan and New Zealand, Rohit and Rahul made a mockery of Afghanistan’s attack, putting up a record 140 runs for the opening stand.





It couldn’t be denied that barring leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who was taken to task by Rohit in his third over, the Afghans were pedestrian at best, leaving Hardik and Pant to feast during the all-important death overs. The Hardik-Pant duo clobbered as many as 63 runs off 3.3 overs to take India to a total which looked beyond Afghanistan’s reach.





Brief scores: India 210/2 in 20 overs (Rohit 74, KL Rahul 69, Hardik 35*) bt Afghanistan 144/7 in 20 overs (K Janat 42*, M Shami 3/32, R Ashwin 2/14)