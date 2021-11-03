Martin Guptill scores 93 as New Zealand post 171 for 5 against Scotland

Dubai :

Guptill hit six fours and seven sixes during his 56-ball knock and added 105 runs in little over 12 overs with Glenn Phillips (33 off 37 balls) after the Black Caps were reduced to 52 for 3 just after the Powerplay.





For Scotland, pacers Brad Wheal and Saafiyan Sharif got two wickets apiece.





Brief Scores: New Zealand: 171 for 5 in 20 overs (Martin Guptill 93; Brad Wheal 2/40, Saafiyan Sharif 2/28).



