Kohli may lose ODI captaincy, Rohit set to lead in NZ T20s

New Delhi :

The possibility of outgoing T20 skipper Kohli losing his ODI captaincy is strong. Another failure to win an ICC tournament will put his leadership future in doubt and when BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah hold a virtual meet with the national selectors in a couple of days’ time, the leadership issue will be discussed. Currently, India doesn’t have any ODI assignments this year and even next year, there are very few 50-over games on schedule with another T20 World Cup set to be played in Australia. “First things first, the squads for New Zealand series need to be decided. Rohit hasn’t yet said that he doesn’t want to lead in the T20 Internationals against New Zealand. And why would he not want to lead? It’s his first series as full-time T20 captain,” a senior BCCI official said when asked if Rohit would take rest. However, some sources have indicated that top players like Rohit might just take a break from the two Test matches against New Zealand in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (Dec 3-7).