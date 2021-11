Dubai :

While Babar hit seven fours in his 48-ball knock, Rizwan clobbered eight fours and four maximums in 50 balls. Mohammed Hafeez contributed an undefeated 32 off 16 balls.





Brief Score: Pakistan 189 for 2 (B Azam 70, M Rizwan 79 not, M Hafeez 32 not out;David Wiese 1/30).