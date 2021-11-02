Pakistan opt to bat against Namibia

Abu Dhabi :

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat against Namibia in their T20 World Cup Group 1 Super 12 clash here on Tuesday.





Having virtually sealed a semi-final spot, group leaders Pakistan, who are on a roll with three wins on the trot, went with an unchanged lineup.





T20 World Cup debutants Namibia, on the other hand, made two changes, bringing in Stephan Baard and Ben Shikingo in place of Pikki Ya France and Bernard Scholtz.





Teams: Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi.





Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (capt), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Stephan Baard, Ruben Trumpelmann and Ben Shikingo.



