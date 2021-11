South Africa beat Bangladesh by six wickets in their Group 1 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@T20WorldCup Chennai : Chasing a small total of 85, Proteas reached the target in 13.3 overs. Brief scores: Bangladesh 84 all out in 18.2 overs (Mehedi Hasan 27; Anrich Nortje 3/8, Kagiso Rabada 3/20), South Africa 86/4 in 13.3 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 22, Temba Bavuna 31, Taskin Ahmed 2-18).