Tue, Nov 02, 2021

Bangladesh all out for 84 against South Africa

Published: Nov 02,202105:23 PM by PTI

Bangladesh were bowled out for 84 by a strong South African bowling attack in their T20 World Cup Group 1 match here on Tuesday.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@T20WorldCup
Abu Dhabi:
Bangladesh were bowled out for 84 by a strong South African bowling attack in their T20 World Cup Group 1 match here on Tuesday. Asked to bat after South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals until their innings came to an end in 18.2 overs.

Brief scores: Bangladesh: 84 all out in 18.2 overs (Mahedi Hasan 27, Liton Das 24; Kagiso Rabada 3/20, Anrich Nortje 3/8, Tabraiz Shamsi 2/21).

