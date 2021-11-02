South Africa win toss, elect to bowl against Bangladesh

Abu Dhabi :





The Proteas have two wins out of three matches while Bangladesh has lost all their three matches so far.





South Africa is going unchanged in the match while Bangladesh has made replaced injured all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan with Shamim Hossain and brought in Nasum Ahmed in place of Mustafizur Rahman.





Teams: Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (C), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Taskin Ahmed South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.



